Interstate 15 Southbound Nightly Lane Closures July 26-31 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces a right travel lane and shoulder closure along a 12-mile stretch of Interstate 15 southbound from Warm Springs Road to one-mile south of the Union Pacific Railroad crossing in the Ivanpah Valley from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly in Clark County, starting the evening of July 26 and concluding the morning of July 31. The temporary closures are needed for surveying work related to the future XpressWest high-speed rail project. Wallace Morris Kline Surveying is the contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

