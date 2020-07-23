Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,960 in the last 365 days.

Senate Creates Public Holiday For Juneteenth

(Albany, NY) The Senate today passed legislation creating a public holiday to celebrate Juneteenth. Juneteenth is a celebration of Black Americans’ freedom and their cultural contributions and achievements in American history.

“The Juneteenth holiday is a reminder of our past and a celebration of freedom,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said. “It recognizes the day when the last enslaved African Americans in the Confederacy were informed about their emancipation. As we enjoy this festive day, we also recognize that there is still progress to be made. I applaud Senator Parker for advancing legislation to establish this holiday and inform more New Yorkers about its significance.”

Bill Sponsor, Senator Kevin Parker said, “African-Americans have played an integral role in the freedoms and quality of life we all enjoy today. In New York State, it is important we recognize Juneteenth and use it as an opportunity to reflect on our country’s complex history, and acknowledge the profound contributions African-Americans have made to our nation. Every day our communities witness a continued fight for justice and equality. Designating Juneteenth a public holiday gives us a chance to recognize our liberties, honor our ancestor’s struggle for emancipation, and send a clear message that we value this significant moment in history.”

The legislation advanced by the Senate Majority, Senate Bill S.8598, sponsored by Senator Parker, designates June nineteenth as a public holiday. This public holiday to be celebrated statewide on June nineteen every year will commemorate for all New Yorkers the celebration of the end of slavery as experienced by those who were enslaved in Texas and were last to learn about the victory of the Union Army and their emancipation on June 19, 1865. 

share this press release

facebook twitter email

Senators Involved

You just read:

Senate Creates Public Holiday For Juneteenth

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.