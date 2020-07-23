Hwy 251 detour changes July 22; road closed west of Hollandale during culvert replacement (July 23, 2020)

HOLLANDALE, Minn. – The detour for motorists using Hwy 251 between Hwy 218 and Interstate 35, including the community of Hollandale, has changed, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The detour has entered its second stage, affecting traffic west of Hollandale, as well as traffic The detour will occur in two stages.

Hwy 251 through-traffic and traffic to Hollandale detour for Stage 2 — Travel north on Freeborn County Road 30 to Freeborn County Road 35 west to I-35 south to Hwy 251

Freeborn County Road 26 detour during Stage 2, south of Hwy 251 — Follow Freeborn County Road 26 south to Freeborn County Road 25 west to Freeborn County Road 45 north to I-35 north to Freeborn County Road 35 east to County Road 26 south

The detour of Hwy 251 east of Hollandale is complete, however some additional paving work is continuing, so there will be daily lane closures with flaggers directing traffic in these areas. Brief traffic delays are likely. The detours are needed so crews can dig up the road to remove and replace culverts. People will still have access to their businesses and homes along the highway.

Project benefits

Resurfacing approximately 16.7 miles of Hwy 251 from I-35 east to Hwy 218, mostly in Freeborn County, with a small portion also in Mower County

Replacing approach panels on the bridge over I-35

Replacing culvert/pipes along the route

Improving ADA access in Hollandale

Replacing guardrail on Hwy 251

Ulland Brothers is the contractor for the project, which is scheduled to be complete in late October. Questions about access to properties or issues encountered can be directed to the contractor’s access manager, Chris Venem, at 507-391-2600.

Motorists can find more information on the plans and sign up for email updates at the MnDOT project website at mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy251-resurfacing or join MnDOT’s SE Minnesota Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

Motorists are reminded that while in the work zone:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

