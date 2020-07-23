COVID-19: MORGAN HILL UPLIFTS OUTDOOR DINING FOR LOCAL BUSINESSES
MORGAN HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2020 -- COVID-19: MORGAN HILL UPLIFTS OUTDOOR DINING FOR LOCAL BUSINESSES
Morgan Hill is home to an avid cycling community, great restaurants and wineries, numerous high-tech companies, and an abundance of outdoor recreational opportunities.
MORGAN HILL, CA: “Teamwork makes the dream work,” as the saying goes, and in the long shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, teamwork has never been more important to preserving the vibrant economic life of the City of Morgan Hill.
On July 17, Morgan Hill announced its most recent bit of innovative teamwork, the Place-Branding Partnership Opportunity, designed to support businesses and the community through the COVID-19 crisis. With many businesses allowed to operate outdoors, this latest effort helps businesses develop robust outdoor spaces that are attractive and inviting. “The future is outdoors,” says Edith Ramirez, Economic Development Director for the City of Morgan Hill. “Helping our businesses create a strong outdoor space is key to their ability to survive and even thrive in these trying times.”
Complementing the successful Morgan Hill al Fresco program, enabling restaurants and retailers to utilize sidewalks, parking lots and streets, the Place-Branding Partnership Opportunity is a small grant program that provides grants up to $2,500 to pay for landscaping, lighting, murals, and other enhancements to public spaces. The requirement is that the improvements need to be visible and enjoyable from the public right-of-way.
Place-Branding Opportunity grants are made possible through a public/private partnership that allows businesses, community organizations, and residents to contribute through financial or in-kind donations, discounts, or labor. “The Partnership leverages limited City funds with private donations to provide something positive to our community -- support for our businesses and the opportunity for everyone to enjoy an enhanced outdoor experience,” says Ramirez. “It allows for people to express themselves and engage in a meaningful way with the public space -- a win-win for businesses and the community.”
About the City of Morgan Hill
Morgan Hill is a 45,784-resident community in Silicon Valley, just 10 miles south of San Jose. Morgan Hill shares an entrepreneurial spirit and thirst for innovation. Morgan Hill currently houses 6.5 million square feet of Industrial, R&D and manufacturing space in three large business parks. With over 17,200 employees, Morgan Hill is home to companies such Anritsu, Specialized Bicycles Components, Wolfspeed, Toray, Paramit, Marki Microwave, Golden State Assembly and Sakata Seeds.
Downtown is flourishing with investment, new mixed-use projects, a boutique hotel under construction, entertainment venues, a burgeoning restaurant scene, growing public art amenities, new parks, plazas, and trails that make Downtown a more walkable, bike friendly destination. Recent public art installations include a glass staircase that glows like a lantern at night and resembles the Poppy Jasper stone, a 10x10 foot tarantula made of motorcycle headlights, a playful crosswalk that showcases the local wild life amidst the grapevines, a colorful metal installation that represents the valley in between two mountain ranges made of bicycle wheels, a bronze family of deer, an aluminum steel tree with rotating baskets, murals, decorated utility boxes, and colorful bicycle racks.
For more information, visit www.choosemorganhill.com
About the Morgan Hill Place-Branding Partnership Program
The Economic Development Team is excited to announce the Morgan Hill Place-Branding Partnership—a small grant program designed to support businesses and community through this COVID-19 pandemic. Grants will be up to $2,500 to pay for materials and could fund parklet enhancements, landscaping, lighting, murals, pop-up parks, creation of new public space, activation of existing parks, plazas, and public spaces. Activations need to be visible and enjoyable from the public right-of-way.
