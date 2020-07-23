Brown Bag Breakfast at Missouri Headwaters State Park -Sunday July 26, 2020

Recreation News

Thu Jul 23 16:19:38 MDT 2020

(Three Forks, MT) Join Missouri Headwaters State Park on Sunday, July 26 to commemorate the arrival of Captain Meriwether Lewis to the Missouri Headwaters, where he joined Captain William Clark for breakfast on July 27, 1805. During this celebration we will have guest speaker, Hal Stearns discuss the Lewis and Clark expedition and Meriwether Lewis’ role as a naturalist. During the expedition Lewis cataloged and documented the vast flora and fauna the party encountered. Local musician, Buck Buchanan will be joining us to share his talent with a song honoring Sacagawea and Gayle Clifford from the Three Forks Historical Society will be sharing an entry from Lewis and Clark’s journals.

We will begin serving bagels and Dutch oven breakfast at 8:30am. The program will begin shortly after visitors have been served. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, we will be adhering to social distancing standards by asking non-related visitors to stay at least 6 feet apart and by limiting the capacity to 50 people or less. We also request all visitors wear masks when not eating. We will be serving breakfast by pre-portioning the meal and setting each meal aside for orderly and socially distanced pickup.

Visitors to these events must keep in mind social distancing directives – stay six feet apart from all non-family members, and if that isn’t feasible or possible, please wear a mask or face covering. Additionally, if you’re feeling ill, please do not attend this event. For more information on COVID-19 please visit the website: covid19.mt.gov.

What: Brown Bag Breakfast

When: Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 8:30am

Where: Missouri Headwaters State Park 1585 Trident Road Three Forks MT

http://stateparks.mt.gov/missouri-headwaters/