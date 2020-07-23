Nature’s Connection at Flathead Lake State Park-Wayfarers - Sunday August, 2, 2020

Recreation News

(Bigfork, MT) -Montana State Parks invites you to Flathead Lake State Park-Wayfarers to a 1.5 hour trail walk. People of all ages are welcome to come learn about the connections between organisms in the landscape. Learn about lichen, bees, trees, and more. The program cost is $4/person. Please dress appropriately for inclement weather and wear sturdy, active shoes. Bring a water bottle and small snack is recommended. Space on the trail walk is limited and advanced registration is required. Masks are not required outside but recommended for those who may feel more comfortable wearing one. If you intend on entering the Ranger Station, a mask is required by state mandate.

Visitors to these events must keep in mind social distancing directives – stay six feet apart from all non-family members, and if that isn’t feasible or possible, please wear a mask or face covering. Additionally, if you’re feeling ill, please do not attend this event. For more information on COVID-19 please visit the website: covid19.mt.gov.

What: Nature’s Connection

When: Sunday, August 2nd, 2020 at 2:00-3:30pm

Where: Flathead Lake State Park -Harry Horn Day Use, 8600 Mt. Hwy 35, Big fork

http://stateparks.mt.gov/wayfarers/

Flathead Lake State Park consists of six unique park units located around Flathead Lake, the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi. The park units on the east side are Wayfarers, Yellow Bay and Finley Point and the west side units are West Shore, Big Arm and Wild Horse Island. In addition to boating, swimming and fishing, each park unit offers unique experiences including camping, rental picnic shelters, group camping, hiking, sightseeing, picnicking, and wildlife viewing opportunities.