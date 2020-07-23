Singer-songwriter Devin Marie drops her new single “Stronger”

Singer-songwriter Devin has released her new single "Stronger" Singer-songwriter Devin Marie has released her new single "Stronger"

Singer-songwriter Devin Marie has released her new single “Stronger” as follow up to her song "I Can't Breathe," with nearly a million views on social media

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-songwriter Devin Marie ’s shining star continues to rise. Recently she was showcased nationally in an “Amplify Black Voices” Doritoscommercial during the BET Awards on June 28. Her song “I Can’t Breathe,” featured during the commercial, has garnered nearly a million views and has reached more than two million people on social media. View it here on YouTube.This week, Devin Marie’s newest single release, “Stronger, hit major music download and streaming services including Spotify, Tidal, Pandora, iHeartRadio, Apple Music, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube and Amazon Music.Then, on Saturday, September 19, this compelling, socially committed singer-songwriter will again be featured across the US and beyond during a virtual dance-a-thon fundraising event on Zoom for Rachel’s Dance for the Cure . “Stronger” has been chosen as the official theme song of the event.Rachel’s Dance for the Cure was started by Aimee Antorino in 2018 after her daughter Rachel lost her battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is one of the most lethal blood cancers that takes more than 10,000 lives in the U.S. each year. Only about one in four AML patients survives five years after diagnosis, according to the Leukemia & Lymphoma SocietyOne of the event’s goals is for as many people as possible to post videos of themselves dancing to “Stronger” using the hashtag #StrongerForRachel. The event producers will create a giant video collage to be broadcast during the fundraiser. People can download “Stronger” and create a dance video using the song as the background. Proceeds will go to Rachel’s Dance for the Cure.Devin Marie is asking all her fans and followers to participate in this Zoom event to learn more about this disease and how to help fight it—and to join this virtual dance party and keep Rachel’s memory and smile alive. A link to the event will be posted on Devin Marie’s social media pages.Follow Devin Marie:• On Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/devinmariemusic • On Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/devinmariemusic • On Tik Tok at https://vm.tiktok.com/JeKLdau “Last year this event was a day of celebration and dancing and we hope to be able to do the same with this virtual dance-a-thon—which will be on Zoom on National Dance Day,” said Devin Marie. I’m thrilled to use my platform to raise awareness and help this important cause.”Rachel and Devin Marie first met in 2015 at Park Shore Country Day Camp on Long Island, when Devin Marie was working as a camp counselor and Rachel was a camper. The two formed a strong bond and Devin Marie became Rachel’s morning sitter for a year and a half until Rachel’s condition deteriorated.“After Rachel passed away in 2018, I was inspired to write a song, but I didn’t want to write a sad song because Rachel would want us dancing and laughing like she always did,” said Devin Marie. “I first performed ‘Stronger’ live at the first annual Rachel’s Dance Extravaganza last summer.”As she wrote the song, Devin Marie imagined Rachel “dancing and laughing along with her friends, with her incredibly contagious laugh and her big, bright smile,” she said. “Rachel was a light in the life of everyone she touched, and I am so incredibly grateful and blessed to have known her and spent as much time with her as I did,” said Devin Marie. “I still babysit her brother Anthony and he has also been so incredibly strong throughout. To lose your sister and best friend at such a young age is unimaginable.”For more information about Rachel’s Dance for the Cure, please visit the organization’s website at https://rachelsdanceforthecure.org This past May, stirred by the tragic police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests, Devin Marie wrote, performed, and posted a new song, “I Can’t Breathe,” on social media. Within a few weeks her heartfelt performance went viral on social media. View it here on YouTube.Devin Marie fans can download the full version of “I Can’t Breathe” online. Consistent with Devin Marie’s commitment to social justice, all proceeds from the song will go to organizations who further that goal.About Devin MarieSinger-songwriter Devin Marie is known as a member of the popular Christian Rock/Pop band Pursuing JC. The band is known for astonishing audiences—their talent and professionalism are well beyond what one would expect at such a young age. The band also includes her brother, singer-songwriter Jordan Simpson.Devin Marie is passionate about writing music and hopes to become known, not just as a writer and performer, but also as a voice for those people who struggle to find their way through their own personal issues.Despite her immense talent, Devin Marie has had to struggle to truly find her voice. “When I first joined Pursuing JC, I had zero self-confidence and I was very new to my faith, so I started right off the bat outside of my comfort zone,” she recalls. “Because of this, I really didn’t have a choice but to either let my fear get the best of me or learn how to channel that and bring it as positive energy into my performances. Over the years I have come to realize that I have the power to impact people so positively through music and now it’s all I want to do.”Songwriting comes naturally to Devin Marie and she has built a catalog of many original songs, which have impressed the industry veterans with whom she has worked. One of her biggest fans is music professor and executive producer Jim McElwaine, who mentored her at Queens College and has worked with New York recording artists, Broadway theaters and touring ensembles for more than 40 years. “There is no doubt in my mind—she is a major talent,” he said. “Her voice is clear and well founded. Her lyric poetry manages to frame conflict elegantly, and her performing talents are diverse. My advice to all who listen—hold on to your hearts!”Another fan and mentor is multiple award-winning singer-songwriter/voice teacher and artist mentor, Elza, who is extremely impressed by Devin as an artist and personality. “Devin Marie is a world class artist,” she said. “I’ve had the honor and pleasure of mentoring her and not only is she a compelling artist and the ultimate professional, but she also has a heart of gold! I feel certain she is going to go far!”Elza’s praise should be heeded—she knows a thing or two about songwriting. She is the first-place winner of the International Broadjam Songwriting Competition, the Windrift Canadian Songwriting Contest and finalist in both the John Lennon Songwriting Competition and the Billboard World Song Competition. More than 40 of her original songs have been licensed in TV and film and her song “The Other Side” was the Grand Prize Winner of the International Music Licensing Contest. Elza is in demand as a composer and performer of songs for television and film as well as a sought-after voice teacher/artist mentor.Devin Marie hopes her “I Can’t Breathe” song facilitates conversations and reflections. “I hope it brings people together, despite how divided we may be, because nothing unites people like music does. I hope it educates people on the reality of our world and that it shows young people that our voices are so powerful—and we need to use them.”To learn more about Devin Marie and listen to her latest songs, please visit her website. To arrange for bookings and appearances, please contact Executive Producer Jim McElwaine at jimmchelwaine@gmail.com.Follow Devin Marie:• On Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/devinmariemusic/ • On Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/devinmariemusic/ • On Tik Tok at https://vm.tiktok.com/JeKLdau/ # # #Editor’s note: To arrange for media interviews and appearances, please contact Kurman Communications, Inc. by telephone at (312) 543-3928 or via email.

Devin Marie invites her fans to participate in the Rachel's Dance for the Cure Dance-A-Thon