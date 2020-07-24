Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Completes Sale to Freedom Fitness at Five Points Shopping Center
EINPresswire.com/ -- Freedom Fitness has purchased property in the second phase of Five Points Shopping Center in Calallen now located at 4147 IH 69 Access Rd. Freedom Fitness is locally owned and operated and this will be the 4th location for Freedom Fitness in Corpus Christi. Freedom Fitness/assigns purchased approximately 2.58 acres with two buildings (former movie theater and former K-Bob’s Restaurant). Freedom converted the movie theater building into a state of the art gym and will utilize a portion of the smaller building also. Lynann Pinkham, Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc., handled the transaction between Buyer and Seller, Cielo Paso Parke Green, LP, an entity professionally managed by Mimco, Inc.
Matthew Cravey
Matthew Cravey
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
+1 361-289-5168
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Cravey Company Video