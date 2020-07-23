Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Routine inspections, ramp closures scheduled for Twin Ports Interchange (July 23, 2020)

Duluth, Minn. – Motorists may encounter temporary ramp closures for routine inspections when travelling through the Twin Ports Interchange in Duluth. All closures will occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Detours will be in place.

Monday, July 27

The ramp form Garfield Street to I-535 will close for inspection.

Wednesday, July 29

The ramp from northbound I-535 to southbound I-35 and northbound Highway 53 will close for inspection.

Monday, Aug. 3

The ramp from northbound I-535 to northbound I-35 will close for inspection.

Tuesday, Aug. 4

The ramp from southbound I-35 to southbound I-535 will close for inspection.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Motorists are asked to be patient and use caution in and around work areas.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

###

