Routine inspections, ramp closures scheduled for Twin Ports Interchange (July 23, 2020)

Duluth, Minn. – Motorists may encounter temporary ramp closures for routine inspections when travelling through the Twin Ports Interchange in Duluth. All closures will occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Detours will be in place.
Monday, July 27
The ramp form Garfield Street to I-535 will close for inspection.
Wednesday, July 29
The ramp from northbound I-535 to southbound I-35 and northbound Highway 53 will close for inspection.
Monday, Aug. 3
The ramp from northbound I-535 to northbound I-35 will close for inspection.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
The ramp from southbound I-35 to southbound I-535 will close for inspection.
Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Motorists are asked to be patient and use caution in and around work areas.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.
###