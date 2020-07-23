Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
July 23, 2020 - TWC to Extend Payment Deadlines For Employers to Reimburse State for Unemployment Costs

Media Contact: Cisco Gamez Phone: 512-463-8556

Plan would provide flexibility for businesses dealing with competing financial liabilities

AUSTIN –The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) today extended payment deadlines for designated reimbursing employers that are required to pay a share of unemployment benefits. Designated reimbursing employers include non-profits, local governments, school districts and other qualifying employers who reimburse TWC for the full amount of unemployment benefits to be paid to eligible former employees. 

TWC’s action extends the due date for the August 31 payment to December 31, 2020.  TWC still needs your wage reports on time for ensuring accurate processing of unemployment claims.  Reimbursing employers are due to receive  50% credit for their bill under the Federal CARES Act legislation, which TWC is working to implement later this year. This action also waives interest and penalty charges during the same time period, and does not reduce or eliminate this payment for reimbursing employers. Instead, it provides more time for these employers to secure resources to meet these and other liabilities as they deal with the implications of COVID-19. This extension also does not delay or prevent Texans who qualify for unemployment benefits from receiving these resources.

The Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and the services it offers in coordination with its network of local workforce development boards, call 512-463-8942 or visit www.texasworkforce.org. To receive notifications about TWC programs and services subscribe to our email updates.

 

