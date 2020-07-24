CCF is pleased to award the Mark R. Clements Award to Susan Acquisto, Dr. Milind Javle, and Patricia Maxin

The Mark R. Clements award for Vision, Innovation and Collaboration is the highest honor awarded by CCF

Sue, Milind and Patty have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to CCA patients. We are so grateful to them and the countless hours they have selflessly given.” — Stacie Lindsey, CCF Founder & President

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation (CCF) announced the 2020 Mark R. Clements honorees at its virtual annual conference. The award winners were honored for making significant contributions in driving progress towards finding a cure for cholangiocarcinoma (CCA). CCF is pleased to award the Mark R. Clements Award, CCF’s highest honor, to Susan Acquisto, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, Milind Javle, MD, and Patricia Maxin. Ms. Aquisto and Dr. Javle received the Mark R. Clements Award for Vision, Innovation and Collaboration and Ms. Maxin received the Mark R. Clements Award for Volunteerism.

Susan Acquisto, DNP, RN, NEA-BC of Pleasanton, CA has served as the Nursing Advisory Board (NAB) Chair for the past five years and has been a speaker at both the CCF Annual Conference and CCF Asia-Pacific Conference. Sue has stepped down from chairing the NAB. Milind Javle, MD – MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston, TX has served as chair of the International Cholangiocarcinoma Research Network (ICRN) for the past five years, as a member of CCF’s Scientific and Medical Advisory Board (SMAB) and has been a chair and speaker at the CCF Annual Conference, CCF’s Asia-Pacific Conference, and regional conferences. Dr. Javle has recently transitioned from chairing the ICRN. Patricia Maxin of Houston, TX, is a CCF Board Member, the CholangioConnect mentoring program manager and was a caregiver for her late husband Mike Lu.

About Cholangiocarcinoma:

Cholangiocarcinoma, a highly lethal rare cancer with poor prognosis, arises from the bile ducts in the liver. With approximately 8,000 cases a year being diagnosed in the United States, cholangiocarcinoma is the second most common primary liver cancer in the world. It is often diagnosed at advanced stages when treatment is only minimally effective, emphasizing the imminent need for novel therapies.

About the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation:

Founded in 2006, the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation is a global 501(c) (3) non-profit organization whose mission is to find a cure and improve the quality of life for those affected by bile duct cancer. For that reason, the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation continues its efforts to raise awareness of all stakeholders in the cholangiocarcinoma community through advocacy, education, collaboration, and research. For more information please visit our website at cholangiocarcinoma.org.

