HERRIMAN, UT, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation’s Annual Conference will now be a virtual event. The conference, which welcomes more than 500 attendees from around the world, will be held April 1-3. The event was scheduled for the Salt Palace, in Salt Lake City, UT. Due to the coronavirus situation, the leadership and Board of Directors made the decision to transition to a virtual event.

Jason Scott, chair of the Board of Directors said “The health and safety of our presenters and participants is our foremost priority, therefore, we will be transitioning our 2020 Annual Conference into a virtual event.”

The event is the premier global gathering for the presentation of cutting-edge research, innovative therapies, and patient education in the field of cholangiocarcinoma. In 2019 registered participants came from 40 states and 12 countries. Each year, more than 100 healthcare and academic institutions are represented as well as attendees from the pharmaceutical industry, patient advocacy organizations, patients, caregivers, and supporters

Stacie Lindsey, president and founder said, “This event has become an indispensable resource for healthcare providers, scientists, and researchers who are working towards a cure of cholangiocarcinoma. As such, we are grateful to our industry sponsors, whose support enables us to take this vital conference virtual.”

Event co-chairs, Jesús M. Banales, PhD, from Biodonostia Institute in San Sebastián, Spain and Rachna T. Shroff, MD, MS, University of Arizona Cancer Center in Tucson, Arizona, USA said “We are honored to be co-chairs of this the 2020 Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation Annual Conference. Our new virtual format allows participants from across the world the opportunity to share the latest developments and innovations in science, research and treatments for Cholangiocarcinoma without the necessity of travel.”

About Cholangiocarcinoma:

Cholangiocarcinoma, a highly lethal cancer with poor prognosis, arises from the bile ducts in the liver. It is often diagnosed at advanced stages when treatment is only minimally effective, emphasizing the imminent need for novel therapies. There are no effective strategies for prevention, early diagnosis or long-term treatment, indicating a significant unmet medical need.

Although considered rare, with 11,000+ cases a year being diagnosed in the US, cholangiocarcinoma is the second most common primary liver cancer in the world. Both incidence and mortality are increasing thus research into this deadly disease is urgently needed.

About the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation:

Founded in 2006, the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation is a global 501(c) (3) non-profit organization whose mission is to find a cure and improve the quality of life for those affected by bile duct cancer. For that reason, the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation continues its efforts to raise awareness of all stakeholders in the cholangiocarcinoma community through advocacy, education, collaboration and research. For more information please visit our website at cholangiocarcinoma.org.





