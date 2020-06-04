CCF wants you to move for a cure

Moving for the Cure Logo

Join the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation's first athletic virtual fundraiser: Moving for the Cure!

These are unique but exciting times, and while distance and physical separation are challenging, they cannot break the ties that bind our community together.” — Cindy Thomas, CCF Volunteer Coordinator

HERRIMAN, UT, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of Covid-19, many athletic events and outdoor activities have been canceled or postponed. TeamCCF would like to take this opportunity to engage those who want to fundraise for the Foundation in a fun and positive way with a fitness component. Moving for the Cure, allows participants in any area, of any age, and of any athletic ability to raise money through an athletic event of their choosing. You can choose to run, bike, walk, play a game of volleyball, host a dance party, rollerblade and more. Choose any activity that gets you moving!

Each athlete is asked to...

Set up a fundraising page (through Reason to Race)

Commit to raise at least $200 per individual or $350 per family

Email or post a photo of their activity to social media and tag with #movingforthecure

Each registered athlete will receive...

Moving for the Cure t-shirt and a Cholangiocarcinoma awareness wristband

A personalized fundraising page to share with family and friends

A finisher’s medal to those that meet the fundraising minimum

Race Bib

Complete the event during the week of Sunday, July 5 - Saturday, July 11.

“These are unique but exciting times, and while distance and physical separation are challenging, they cannot break the ties that bind our community together. We understand many are feeling isolated right now; however, the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation (CCF) family is committed to moving forward. Moving for the Cure is something anyone can do and we are thrilled to join our community in this exciting event. We hope it brings smiles and laughter to all involved now and for years to come," said Cindy Thomas, Volunteer Specialist of the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation. Register today to help us move for the cure.

Please join us by becoming a partner for this inaugural event. All proceeds raised will go directly to help fund research for this rare cancer. We expect to have over 100 participants globally and will promote your company’s participation through our Moving for the Cure emails (30,000+ contacts), CCF Facebook page (14,000+ followers), and on the Moving for the Cure website (thousands of visits annually).

Cholangiocarcinoma, a highly lethal rare cancer with poor prognosis, arises from the bile ducts in the liver. With approximately 8,000 cases a year being diagnosed in the United States, cholangiocarcinoma is the second most common primary liver cancer in the world. It is often diagnosed at advanced stages when treatment is only minimally effective, emphasizing the imminent need for novel therapies.

About the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation:

Founded in 2006, the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation is a global 501(c) (3) non-profit organization whose mission is to find a cure and improve the quality of life for those affected by bile duct cancer. For that reason, the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation continues its efforts to raise awareness of all stakeholders in the cholangiocarcinoma community through advocacy, education, collaboration, and research. For more information please visit our website at cholangiocarcinoma.org.

For more information and photos, please visit our website https://cholangiocarcinoma.org or e-

mail allison.thomas@cholangiocarcinoma.org.