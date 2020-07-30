Lone Star School of Music, has been named the top choice in Austin for 2020 by Top Choice Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lone Star School of Music, owned by Bryan Goldsmith, has been named the top choice in Austin for 2020 by Top Choice Awards. Year-long, satisfied consumers nominate their favorite companies in their city to thank them for their Top quality product and/or service. Once a company receives 25 nominations, they move on to the qualification process. Top Choice awards verify each company, ensuring their reputation and history of customer satisfaction are in good standing. In certain cases, a business review specialist is sent to confirm they meet the requirements. Qualified nominees are then entered into the voting stage. During this time, consumers vote for their Top Choice.
The Top Choice Award honors the "best of the best" based on customer satisfaction in a specific region or area. The award highlights businesses that make an impact on the community with their services, highlighting true business leaders in the region.
Lone Star School of Music received the title of Top Music School in Austin for 2020. Check out all of the awards here.
About Lone Star School of Music:
Lone Star School of Music is dedicated to helping our students have fun while learning to play an instrument the right way. We offer not only private music lessons on a HUGE variety of instruments but our popular group classes are perfect for adults, teens, children, beginners, and pros!
We know that learning how to play an instrument should be fun. The Lone Star School of Music strives to deliver Austin music lessons in a relaxed atmosphere conducive to the learning and sharing of music, to be an incubator of ideas and talent, and to help foster a sense of community to all the musicians of Austin, both amateur and professional.
To find out more about Lone Star School of Music visit us at www.lonestarschoolofmusic.com
Bryan Goldsmith
