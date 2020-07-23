Lone Star School of Music, has been voted Favorite Place to Learn a Musical Instrument.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lone Star School of Music, owned by Bryan Goldsmith, has been voted Favorite Place to Learn a Musical Instrument by the Austin community through Austin Family Magazine. Voting was done online from March through early May, only one vote per family. Austin Family Magazine is dedicated to serving the greater Austin area by providing up-to-date information and ideas that promote smart parenting and healthy homes.
Austin Family Magazine readers vote for their favorite family-friendly businesses for each category in a free form style. Votes are calculated by the Austin Family Magazine team and announced in their July 2020 Magazine.
Winners of this award offer family-friendly products and services supported by great customer and community service.
About Lone Star School of Music:
Lone Star School of Music is dedicated to helping our students have fun while learning to play an instrument the right way. We offer not only private music lessons on a HUGE variety of instruments but our popular group classes are perfect for adults, teens, children, beginners, and pros!
We know that learning how to play an instrument should be fun. The Lone Star School of Music strives to deliver Austin music lessons in a relaxed atmosphere conducive to the learning and sharing of music, to be an incubator of ideas and talent, and to help foster a sense of community to all the musicians of Austin, both amateur and professional.
To find out more about Lone Star School of Music visit us at www.lonestarschoolofmusic.com, follow us on Twitter @LoneStarMusicTX, and connect with us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/lonestarschoolofmusic. For tours and appointments call 512-713-5187.
Bryan Goldsmith
Lone Star School of Music
