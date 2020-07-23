Help Your Diabetes (HYD) Announces Their Doctor Distributorship Program Nationwide
Doctor's of all specialties can now offer the HYD program to their patients to help them reverse Type 2 Diabetes
Doctor's Can Now Offer Their Patients, HYD's Proven Program To Reverse Type 2 Diabetes”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Help Your Diabetes® (HYD) is pleased to announce the launch of their Doctor Distributorship program. This program allows Physicians, Chiropractors, Dentists, Optometrists, Podiatrists and others to offer HYD's program to their patients, so they can learn how to reverse their Type 2 Diabetes.
— Dr. J. Murray Hockings
33 million people have diabetes and 84 million have pre-diabetes and most doctors have no training in how to reverse this disease. Now these doctors can share HYD's proven program and finally offer a solution to their diabetic patients.
"I've met over a thousand doctors in every specialty during my career and they all wish they could do something to help their Type 2 Diabetic patients, but they didn't have anything to offer... until now. The response we've been getting from the docs is incredible and they are all excited to be able to offer our proven, patent pending program to their patients," says Founder/CEO of HYD, Dr. J. Murray Hockings.
To get more information on how you can reverse your Type 2 Diabetes, got to www.HelpYourDiabetesNow.com
