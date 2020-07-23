MDC virtual program on July 29 will focus on rain gardens

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Ever since humans began tending small patches of cultivated ground, the words “rain” and “garden” have gone together. Today, these two words have merged to describe an innovative and eco-friendly landscaping device.

People can get learn more about rain gardens in the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Rain Garden Tour.” This online program will be 10-10:30 a.m. on July 29 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for people ages 12 and up. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173710

In essence, a rain garden is a shallow depression that captures rain water and holds it until it is absorbed into the ground, evaporates, or is taken up by plants. They are great landscaping devices for dealing with storm water run-off or for a soggy spot in the yard.

Rain gardens aren’t just catch-basins that turns into a pond every time it rains. With the appropriate soil, proper plants, and good design; water is absorbed quickly. A well-functioning rain garden is a small bio-retention cell that “cleans” storm water and reduces its volume (through rapid absorption) once it enters the garden. Rain gardens also provide important habitat for pollinating insects, birds, and other wildlife. The July 29 program will feature a virtual tour of the rain garden located at MDC's Cape Girardeau Nature Center and will feature information on the plants used there.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.