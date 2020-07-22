Senate Majority Advances Legislation Penalizing Housing Discrimination

(Albany, NY) The Senate Democratic Majority today advanced legislation to hold real estate professionals accountable for discriminatory housing practices. The bill, S.6874A, sponsored by Senator James Gaughran, penalizes licensed real estate brokers and salespersons by revoking or suspending their licenses, or issuing a fine if they violate the Human Rights Law, which includes housing discrimination.

“Housing discrimination and predatory practices will not be tolerated in New York,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said. “By advancing this legislation, the Senate Majority is sending a clear message that you will be held accountable for engaging in unfair, discriminatory, and racist housing practices. I applaud Senator Gaughran for sponsoring this legislation and continuing the Senate Majority’s commitment to equal and fair access to housing for all New Yorkers.”

Bill Sponsor, Senator James Gaughran, said, “This legislation will ensure that real estate agents who violate New York's Human Rights Law by “steering” minority families towards certain communities, or other racist practices that deny individuals the dignity of choosing their home and neighborhood, face license revocation. Our nation's soul is in crisis and public officials must speak out against racism and end segregation and discrimination in our society, once and for all. I thank Leader Stewart-Cousins for her historic leadership in swiftly shepherding passing this bill and fighting for a more fair, and just society.”

This legislation, S.6874A, will:

Make clear the Department of State is able to revoke or suspend a license, or issue a fine, for violations of the Human Rights Law, which includes the State's prohibitions on housing discrimination.