ProServeIT Wins 2020 Microsoft Canada Regional Cloud Solution Provider IMPACT Award
ProServeIT Corporation is proud to announce that they have won the 2020 Microsoft Canada Regional Cloud Solution Provider IMPACT Award!
We are so proud of the work our team has done to help our customers to use Cloud technology to present innovative solutions to help them continue with business as usual in these unprecedented times.”MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProServeIT Corporation is proud to announce that they have won the 2020 Microsoft Canada Regional Cloud Solution Provider IMPACT Award
— Eric Sugar, President, ProServeIT Corporation
These annual Canadian awards recognize Microsoft partners that have focused on bettering the lives of Canadians, aligned their efforts with customer excellence, and who have created innovative solutions leveraging Microsoft products, service and technology.
“This is a great honour for us to be recognized as the Regional Cloud Solution Provider for Microsoft Canada,” says Eric Sugar, President of ProServeIT Corporation. “One of our core values is ‘People Matter’, and we are so proud of the work that our team has done to help our customers in using Cloud technology to present innovative solutions to help them continue with business as usual in these unprecedented times. We’ve built a brand on letting our customers know that we are here for them, and I think that achieving this award shows that dedication.”
Microsoft Canada presented these awards in 18 categories on July 22, 2020 at the first-ever virtual Microsoft Inspire conference. Winners were selected based on the outstanding work the companies provided to their customers and community.
“We are honoured to recognize ProServeIT Corporation for the Regional Cloud Solution Provider IMPACT Award at this year’s IMPACT awards,” says Suzanne Gagliese, Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Canada. “Even throughout a challenging year, ProServeIT has proven to be an outstanding partner committed to the highest levels of innovation and customer excellence, empowering organizations across Canada with industry-leading solutions to achieve more.”
About ProServeIT Corporation:
As a multi-award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner, ProServeIT Corporation has been helping organizations of all sizes increase their efficiency, eliminate their “IT debt” and apply a security lens to everything they do. ProServeIT understands that every organization has unique needs and challenges and we work with our customers to understand the culture of their organization, who their customers are, and what’s most important to them as a company.
To provide consistent 24×7 customer service, ProServeIT is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, with offices in Alberta, Prince Edward Island, British Columbia, France, the United States, and Vietnam.
About Microsoft Inspire:
Microsoft Inspire provides Microsoft’s partner community with access to key marketing and business strategies, leadership, and information regarding specific customer solutions designed to help partners succeed in the marketplace. Microsoft Inspire provides partners with informative learning opportunities covering sales, marketing, services, and technology. More information can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire.
Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
Eric Sugar
ProServeIT
+1 647-497-5150
email us here