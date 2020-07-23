WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI #2 (DRUGS), RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A502821
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 07-22-2020 @ 1945 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 Northbound, Mile Marker 165, Coventry
VIOLATION:
1. DUI #2 (Drugs)
2. Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Sonya Clayton
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 22nd, 2020 at approximately 1945 hours a Trooper with VSP Williston conducted a motor vehicle stop on I-91 Northbound in the town of Coventry after observing multiple motor vehicle violations.
The operator of the vehicle was identified as Sonya Clayton (age 49) of Barton, VT. Subsequent investigation determined that Clayton had been operating the motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, and had been operating the motor vehicle with a juvenile passenger.
Clayton was arrested without incident and transported to the Derby State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing she was released with a criminal citation to appear before Orleans County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09-08-2020 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
