WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI #2 (DRUGS), RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A502821

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 07-22-2020 @ 1945 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 Northbound, Mile Marker 165, Coventry

VIOLATION:

1. DUI #2 (Drugs)

2. Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Sonya Clayton

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 22nd, 2020 at approximately 1945 hours a Trooper with VSP Williston conducted a motor vehicle stop on I-91 Northbound in the town of Coventry after observing multiple motor vehicle violations.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Sonya Clayton (age 49) of Barton, VT. Subsequent investigation determined that Clayton had been operating the motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, and had been operating the motor vehicle with a juvenile passenger.

Clayton was arrested without incident and transported to the Derby State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing she was released with a criminal citation to appear before Orleans County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09-08-2020 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

