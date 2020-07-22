07/22/2020 - INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT - Middlebury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B501813

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Stephen McNamara

STATION: Vermont State Police - New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10:27 a.m., July 22, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: 390 Blake Roy Rd, Middlebury, VT.

INCIDENT: Industrial Accident

INJURED PERSON#1

NAME: Jared Allen

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT.

INJURIES: Head and internal injuries:

HOSPITAL: Transported by Middlebury rescue initially to Porter Hospital then to

UVM Medical Center for further treatment.

INJURED PERSON #2

NAME: Josh McLean

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

INJURIES: Head and internal injuries:

HOSPITAL: Transported by Life - Flight Helicopter to UVMMC

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/22/2020 at approximately 1027 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a reported industrial accident in the area of 390 Blake Roy Rd., Middlebury. Upon arrival, troopers learned that two GMP lineman were injured when the utility pole that they were working on suddenly broke.

Preliminary investigation indicates that lineman Josh McLean and Jared Allen were removing three phase lines from a utility pole and had begun to send equipment to the ground level when the pole suddenly broke at its base. The pole then fell striking a tracked vehicle and broke a second time. Allen landed on the ground adjacent to the pole; McLean landed on the ground with the pole partially on top of him. McLean and Allen were assisted immediately by other GMP workers, then by Middlebury Technical Rescue and volunteers from the Salisbury Fire Department. Middlebury Rescue personnel stabilized both men prior to transport. Middlebury Rescue and a Life - Flight Helicopter provided transport to area hospitals.

Both McLean and Allen were properly wearing approved safety equipment (harnesses) while they worked more than 50 feet above the ground when the incident occurred.

At present time it is believed that internal damage to the wooden pole is a main contributing factor of this accident.

This incident remain under investigation.

Sgt. Stephen McNamara

Vermont State Police

Troop B – New Haven

(P) 802-388-4919

(F) 802-453-7918

Stephen.McNamara@vermont.gov