Leading Action Design Studio Utilizes Secure High-Resolution Videoconference Platform for Global Remote Motion Capture
MERCURY Powered by Secured Communications
SuperAlloy Interactive Chooses Ultra-Secured Mercury Platform Powered by Secured Communications
Mercury’s fidelity, latency, and video quality outperformed all of the competing platforms we’ve tried.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuperAlloy Interactive is a leading action design studio in the game and film industries. Their team has had the great fortune to work with world class teams on well-known projects such as Sony Santa Monica Studio’s 2018 God of War, Bungie’s Destiny 2, films like the award-winning Man Who Feels No Pain, and with studios like Sony Japan, Counterplay Games, Netflix and many more. The company specializes in action design, combat choreography, virtual production, and previsualization.
SuperAlloy Interactive works with clients that span the globe, and the COVID-19 pandemic has forced their customer's respective industries; film and games, to radically re-evaluate how they work, forcing them to find a platform that would allow clients and team members to work remotely and collaboratively without compromising quality.
“Due to geographic challenges, we've leaned heavily on a number of streaming and conferencing platforms to stay connected to our customers from the beginning of the pandemic and found limitations with each. Finding Secured Communications' Mercury has been a game changer. Mercury’s fidelity, latency, and video quality outperformed all of the competing platforms we’ve tried,” said Zac Swartout, SuperAlloy Interactive Co-Founder and Executive Producer.
The team uses Mercury’s secured videoconferencing platform for sharing video with performers, using the screenshare capability for live motion capture, and allowing producers and directors to offer real time direction.
“Before we can step onto a conferencing platform, we need a number of boxes to be ticked: Is it stable? Can we stream in a high enough fidelity? How easy does it integrate into our pre-existing business suite, and most importantly, what is happening to my/my customer's data? We take data breaches seriously and any platform that has rights or access to our data is a platform we avoid where we can. Mercury ticks all those boxes and more. And they are happy to work with us to deliver on the unique functionality we need to run our virtual production shoots remotely,” stated Swartout.
MERCURY is powered by Secured Communications, an independent company trusted by global counter terrorism and public safety professionals to protect and streamline their most sensitive and urgent communications.
“The motion picture and game industry maintains highly sensitive intellectual property and we at SC are pleased to leverage our technology to assist and protect their communications and allow businesses to continue uninterrupted by hackers or spying eyes,” Robert Wilson, Secured Communications CEO added.
MERCURY allows users to host videoconference meetings privately and securely via web browser or mobile device without disruptions or leaks of sensitive information helping businesses minimize the risk of losses through information hacking, reputational damage and data breach.
About SuperAlloy Interactive
About Secured Communications
Secured Communications is the global leader in safeguarding communications. Developed by former senior FBI, law enforcement and technology leaders with privacy and security in mind, Secured Communications protects information with the most advanced encrypted communications solutions. Trusted by counter terrorism, vetted corporations and public safety agencies worldwide, Secured Communications offers its enterprise communications suite, the Global Secured Network®, interconnecting web, PC and mobile devices in a private worldwide communication network for secured encrypted message, voice, video and file sharing. For more information, please visit www.securedcommunications.com/mercury.
