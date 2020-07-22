Hwy 59 detour begins July 27 near Newfolden for box culvert replacement (July 22, 2020)

Bemidji, Minn. – Motorists on Highway 59 near Newfolden will experience a detour beginning Monday, July 27 as crews begin two box culvert replacements.

The first phase of the project will include Highway 59 north of Newfolden. This phase will detour motorists north of Newfolden onto Marshall county road 28 and Marshall county road 6. Once the box culvert replacement is completed north of Newfolden, crews will begin the box culvert replacement south of Newfolden. Motorists will then detour using Marshall county roads 28 and 31 (formerly 64) and Highway 32.

The construction will improve current drainage systems along the highway. The contractor for the $1.45 million project is Davidson Construction. The project is expected to last through Labor Day, weather permitting. For more information, a detour map and to sign up for email updates, visit the website at mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/hwy59-newfolden.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

