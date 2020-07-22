The House Music Community Comes Together During the Covid-19 Pandemic for a Virtual Talent Showcase
Get Ready to “Dance and Entertain Like Nobody’s Watching”.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA , July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE HOUSE MUSIC VIRTUAL TALENT SHOWCASE is the house music community coming together online during the Covid-19 Pandemic to continue the bond that is part of the house music culture. We are separated by distance but not by the spirit of togetherness that we share and express through the love of art, music, and dance.
To be presented by Veronica Promotions, the “go-to” digital marketing maven, the legendary and international Underground Network, and House Music Community, the 1st App, and online courses platform for the house music community.
The showcase will air on HMC On-Air in mid-September. Anyone inside and outside the U.S. 18 years of age can participate. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian performing with them in the video. It is a family-friendly event, and there is no purchase necessary to participate.
Video submissions will be accepted starting on Saturday, August 1, and continue through Friday, August 21. All guidelines, information, and the submission form are on the House Music Virtual Talent Showcase event page at www.hmconair.com/showcase.
Updates and information will be posted there, including how and when to view the talent showcase performances.
If you have any questions, send them to showcase@hmconair.com
The Covid-19 pandemic has brought about a new norm, and while staying home, this is a perfect way for the house music community to come together for some fun and enjoyment. While also being a great opportunity for media partners and sponsors to get their services and products in front of the house music community.
Luis Sevilla
House Music Community
+1 8456363745
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter