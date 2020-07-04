The Last Became The First: Julia Dennis Frazier's Thrilling Second Book

Julia Dennis Frazier delights young and old alike in this romance novel, The Last Became The First, featuring passion, desire, and an attraction for the ages.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, July 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Last Became The First is an intimate and personal memoir. Julia discusses her life up close, to let people know an ordinary woman can follow her passion for a man she loves no matter what the circumstances. She could do things she never dreamed she would do but still not lose her identity. It tells about a woman finding her true love and soulmate, a partner for life."The Last Became The First" is an absorbing and exciting story full of intriguing plot twists. Julia Dennis Frazier takes the readers on her emotional journey, how she met a 23-year old named James, who went by the name of Jimmy, who was ten years younger than her. Julia has been married and divorced and has five children, and Jimmy is closer in age to her oldest son. Jimmy and Julia felt chemistry and physical attraction that was too strong to be denied.Julia and Jimmy were raised in New York City and were native New Yorkers. Both of them loved being in the Urban Jungle. Jimmy, a model, dancer, and an actor, and Julia, a teacher, and devoted mom, was not prepared for what came next.Jimmy was determined to make Julia his. Julia was swept off her feet when he first kissed her. It was an intense love affair, that was, by no means, a conventional relationship as their love has lasted even after death"This romance novel represents the struggles and lessons of adults. This book will bring you on an emotional rollercoaster ride in the best of ways. The Last Became The First is an amazing, romantic story, as well as a tragic one. This is a very intimate love story, sexually explicit where it needs to be. I needed to write this story about two different worlds, and what happened to two lovers and what we went through," said Julia Dennis Frazier. "The way this book talks about love is different from a lot of the other books out there. Love can be unexpected. This book is unique, and a must-read!, but don't take my word for it," She added.People interested in "The Last Became The First" and seeking a book that has got it all: betrayal, intrigue, and of course, plenty of passionate love can order on Amazon. For media inquiries, check Julia's website on www.TwoHeartsBeatTogetherForever or, please contact her on juliadennisfrazier@gmail.comPraise for Julia Dennis Frazier and "The Last Became The First""The Last Became The First is a page-turner. The author gives her readers a peek into her life with her soulmate. Julia Dennis Frazier lets you into her world of love and understanding," said Lindsey Glover."You are an amazing and remarkable woman. I finally finished your book. “The Last Became The First” is fantastic. You had me in tears, laughing and surprised. Today on my way to school reading the last chapter, I started crying, feeling your pain. I had to stop reading, getting all choked up on the train, and people watching me. One lady said to me, "That must be a good book." I looked at her and said, "You just don't understand." and kept wailing. Julia, I am so looking forward to continuing to read more of your books. Thank you so much. You're blessed," said Diane Gonzalez."I have just finished Julia's book. I did not know that it was going to be a tearjerker. She has gone through so much in her life, and I'm happy she is at peace now. Some of the more intimate parts were sometimes a bit too much when I thought that people on the train were reading over my shoulders. Great reading! Let her know that I enjoyed her book," said Anna Barnes.