The 1st App Developed Explicitly for the House Music Community Aims to Migrate the House Music Community off Facebook

House Music is a Lifestyle it Deserves its own Community Developed Around Its Culture Without Distractions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASENew York, New York – House Music Community is the first social networking app for the house music community. Current house music apps focus on music, not the people who love it. It was specifically created to present in one place all of the elements of house music culture. Members come together to begin or continue their house music journey. They can share past and present experiences, tell stories, network, teach, learn and earn without the distractions that exist on other social media platforms.June 21, 2019 marks the official launch and the beginning of a new era for house music. House Music Community brings together the people who love and live the house music culture in a way that can't be found elsewhere. The FREE app download was built out based on house music culture which includes 20+ genres, art, dance, disc jockeys, and music communities, along with 15+ topics that connect members based on their interests and lifestyle. Unlike Facebook, conversations never get lost, and everything that someone has an interest in is in one place. The right individuals have the opportunity to become a Host of their own Private Community to run and monetize as they see fit.With the ability to offer workshops 24/7, it also provides avenues to teach, learn and earn for the house music community. As such, they will partner with Artists and industry professionals to present music, educational, dance and lifestyle classes, workshops, tutorials and Q&A's that will make member experiences well worthwhile.Also, what sets them apart from the rest is their one and only Exclusive Public Figures Network, a private community for public figures, celebrities, and established global brands to connect, network and collaborate with their peers’ fans free!House Music Community is currently in its 1st phase and powered on the shared Mighty Network platform for creators, niche entrepreneurs, and businesses to bring together content, online classes, community, and subscriptions all in one place. With features that include topics, events, workshops, chat and more. The network is built on iOS, Android, web and mobile app. The app is now in pre-launch status with new members signing up every day.Luis Sevilla, Jr. founder of HouseMusicCommunity.com recently explained:“It started with my losing interest in running and interacting with my own Facebook group Unite House Music. It just became an ongoing messy bulletin board with no real value to myself or its members. I began noticing that posts relating to drama got the most dialogue. That along with not wanting to get caught up in all of the other distractions and limited interactions happening in other house music groups creating House Music Community was a no brainer."House Music Lovers, industry movers, and shakers check out House Music Community. You'll be glad you did.###



