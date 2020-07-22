Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,895 in the last 365 days.

MDC invites people to learn about bumblebees at Aug. 1 online program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo.Bumblebees were once common summer sights, but numbers of these large, yellow-and-black, fuzzy insects are declining throughout North America. Not only is that bad for the bee, but it’s also unfortunate for humans.

People can get information about bumblebees, why they’re declining, and what can be done to help reverse this downward population trend at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Be a Friend to Bumblebees.” This online program will be 10-10:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for people ages 12 and up. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173702

Habitat changes and pesticide use are among the causes that have led to the bumblebee’s decline. That’s unfortunate because bumblebees are valuable pollinators. And, although their large size gives some people a greater degree of fright, bumblebees seem to be less aggressive than some stinging insects (although they will sting if they’re handled or bothered). People who sign up for the Aug. 1 program will learn about the life cycle of the bumblebee and what humans can do to help bumblebee populations.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

You just read:

MDC invites people to learn about bumblebees at Aug. 1 online program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.