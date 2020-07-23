Superfici America Makes It's Move

Superfici America's new North American headquarters in Concord, NC. Reception area of Superfici America's new North American headquarters in Concord, NC. Superfici America's testing lab in their new corporate headquarters in Concord, NC.

Down the road. Less than 1 mile from our previous location, Superfici America has made its move, and we're now up and running in our brand new facilities.

This move was an absolute necessity for us, as it greatly improved our product testing capabilities, our parts department and other operations, and it looks fantastic too.” — David King

CONCORD, NC, USA, July 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Located at 160 International Drive, Suite A, in Concord, North Carolina 28027, the new facility for Superfici America was designed to improve the customer experience from beginning to end, with an emphasis on incorporating virtual technologies for remote product testing, increasing the size of the warehouse, expanding office space to accommodate growth of the Superfici America team, and expansion of the technical center for enhanced customer product testing."After 15 years of selling and servicing Finishing Lines throughout North America, and with the explosion of interest in Automated Finishing , it was finally time for Superfici America to move into a much larger facility. On May 1, 2020 we moved into our new building, which is 50% larger than our previous space. This allows for more office space, a larger testing LAB with most all of our technologies on display and under power, and a much larger warehouse allowing for more stock of machinery and parts. We are really excited to welcome customers to our new facility. " said Steve Bosley, Vice President, Superfici America.With travel challenges and businesses now forced to find new ways to communicate and interact with customers, the new Superfici America technology center can function as a Live Broadcast Studio for multi-camera virtual lab testing. This investment in video conferencing technologies allows potential customers to have the testing experience they need to, without having to visit in person, although the entire Superfici America team is following all of the recommended health safety guidelines recommended to manage and prevent the spread of COVID-19, for those customers that prefer to visit in person.According to David King, Operations Manager for Superfici America, "Our group is driven to give our customers the best experience possible when they decide to trust us with their finishing solutions needs. This move was an absolute necessity for us, as it greatly improved our product testing capabilities, our parts department and other operations, and it looks fantastic too."Superfici America is the North America leader in the production, sales and service of flat-line automated finishing solutions.

The Mini Series Everyone Is Talking About!