TDOT Contractor to Close Existing Off-Ramp from U.S. 27 North to West 4th Street in Chattanooga, Hamilton County

Closure will be in effect until mid-September 2020

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Beginning at 7:00 a.m. EDT on Saturday morning, July 25, 2020, contract crews for the U.S. 27 reconstruction project in downtown Chattanooga will close the existing off‑ramp from U.S. 27 North to West 4th Street. This closure will be in effect until mid-September 2020 and will allow the contractor access to the area needed to safely construct a new exit ramp.

During this time, three signed detours will be posted for drivers to access downtown Chattanooga from U.S. 27 North via Carter Street, MLK Boulevard or Manufacturers Road.

Motorists should exercise caution when traveling through the construction zone and pay close attention to the detours and signage posted.

This work is weather dependent. Should weather or unforeseen circumstances postpone the closure of the off-ramp from U.S. 27 North to West 4th Street, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cell phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts at www.twitter.com/Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

# # #