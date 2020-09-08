Colorado US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Colorado Receives the Best Compensation Results-It Might Exceed $1,000,000

"We have endorsed, and we recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Colorado receives the best possible compensation results.” — Colorado US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

The Colorado US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We have endorsed, and we recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Colorado receives the best possible compensation results. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure can exceed a million dollars-provided the lawyers they hire know what they are doing."

The Colorado US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran who had significant exposure to asbestos in the 1960s or 1970s in the navy and who is now in the hospital for 'suspected' Coronavirus to please tell his treating physicians about the asbestos exposure. If the physicians take a second look at the Navy Veteran and now suggest it might or could be mesothelioma-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. "We fear that many Navy Veterans with mesothelioma will be misdiagnosed with the Coronavirus in 2020. There is no compensation for the Coronavirus."

The Colorado US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thornton, Pueblo, Greeley or anywhere in Colorado.

For the best possible treatment options in Colorado the Colorado US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed Veteran, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital or VA centers:

The University of Colorado Cancer Center in Aurora, Colorado for diagnosed victims in the Centennial State or the victim's family:

Every US Navy ship or submarine built prior to 1980 contained asbestos. About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: