Direct Thermal Film, Durable Outdoors & Indoors

Contact: Jennifer Collazos FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Tel.: (610) 258-4893
E-mail: jcollazos@virtualgraphicsllc.com
Website: www.revealprint.com/revealpro
Virtual Graphics LLC introduces RevealPro- a chemical free direct thermal film that images in existing thermal printers. RevealPrint technology, combined with a synthetic face stock, creates a material that has exceptional resistance to heat, cold, UV light, water and most chemicals including alcohol. Not only will RevealPro outlast traditional synthetic direct thermal materials, its durability is comparable to thermal transfer BOPP labels and a wax/resin ribbon.
RevealPro is produced with fade resistant pigments allowing it to last over 18 months outdoors and for years indoors. As with our standard RevealPrint labels, RevealPro allows for on-demand imaging in intense black or up to eight colors. It can be printed with traditional flexo inks as well as water-based ink jet inks, making it one of the most flexible products available today.
“RevealPro uses an innovative approach to direct thermal imaging. Not only does RevealPro last longer than competitive leuco dye based products, it doesn’t contain BPA, BPS, phenols or leuco dye”, explained John V. Guzzo, CEO/Founder of Virtual Graphics LLC. “Along with increased durability, RevealPro is the only direct thermal film that allows you to image in color, changing the way people think about direct thermal printing”.
RevealPro can be used for pressure-sensitive labels, tickets or tags and is ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications where weather, water or chemical resistance is required.
Virtual Graphics LLC is a label solutions company dedicated to delivering best of class technology, quality and innovation to our customers. Our products are produced and manufactured in our Lehigh Valley, PA facility.
