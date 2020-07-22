Selena O'Sullivan will return in WOW - Women of Wrestling as Filming will continue September 2020

Selena O'Sullivan as Genesis Selena O'Sullivan as Genesis on the red carpet Selena O'Sullivan as Genesis in the ring

Stunt actress will continue her role as Genesis in the hit television show WOW - Women of Wrestling, the next season will continue filming in September 2020.

Genesis storyline was that she initially joined the wrestling company, but a few bad decisions had her exiled. Now she's back whether they like it or not.” — Selena O'Sullivan