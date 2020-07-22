MDC's Burr Oak Woods offers free summer outdoor programs in the Kansas City metro area

Kansas City, Mo. – Getting outside and summertime go together at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. Burr Oak Woods is offering a variety of free outdoor skills and nature programs in the weeks ahead at 1401 N.W. Park Road.

The programs vary from families learning how to fish to learning about critters big and small. For example, Burr Oak Woods is offering a nature program entitled remarkable rodents on July 30. But on Aug. 28, the program will be about Missouri’s largest predators, such as black bears. Check out the Little’s Fishing Tournament on July 31 for children ages 3-6. The family fishing program on Aug. 8 gives participants the knowledge they need to go fishing and catch fish. MDC provides both instruction and tackle as participants try out angling skills in the Burr Oak Woods educational pond. A family canoeing and kayaking session is planned. Nature programs will also focus on critters such as caterpillars and snakes.

All programs require advance registration. They will be held outdoors. All social distancing protocols to prevent COVID-19 will be followed, and face coverings are strongly encouraged. Participants must bring their own water bottles, drinking fountains will not be available. Class sizes are limited for some sessions.

To register for a program or to study the programs being offered at Burr Oak Woods and other MDC sites in the Kansas City region, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZXw. Click on a program listed on the pages and you will get more information such as appropriate ages and details about instruction. To learn more about Burr Oak Woods, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zm5.