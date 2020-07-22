Derby-ATV Crash
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A502479
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/04/2020 1420 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 14/VASA Trail
TOWN: Coventry
WEATHER: Fine
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt/Loose material
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: David Smith
AGE: 53
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby Line, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Canam
VEHICLE MODEL: ATV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Northcountry Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 07/04/2020 at approximately 1430 hours Troopers responded to an ATV crash on
a VASA trail near Vermont Route 14 in Coventry. Investigation showed the
operator, David Smith, while navigating a corner went too far to the left
travelling off road and hit a fence post causing damage to Smith's ATV. Smith
sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash. Smith was transported to
Northcountry Hospital and was later released.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.