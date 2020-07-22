Derby-ATV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A502479

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/04/2020 1420 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 14/VASA Trail

TOWN: Coventry

WEATHER: Fine

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt/Loose material

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: David Smith

AGE: 53

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby Line, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Canam

VEHICLE MODEL: ATV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northcountry Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 07/04/2020 at approximately 1430 hours Troopers responded to an ATV crash on

a VASA trail near Vermont Route 14 in Coventry. Investigation showed the

operator, David Smith, while navigating a corner went too far to the left

travelling off road and hit a fence post causing damage to Smith's ATV. Smith

sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash. Smith was transported to

Northcountry Hospital and was later released.

