» News » 2020 » Department seeks public comment on Draft Hazardous...

Department seeks public comment on Draft Hazardous Waste Permit for Euticals/AMRI in Springfield

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 22, 2020 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources invites the public to review and offer written comments on a draft hazardous waste permit for Euticals/AMRI until Aug. 31.

The Euticals/AMRI facility is located on about 72 acres at 2460 West Bennett St. in Springfield. Euticals/AMRI is a manufacturer of pharmaceutical chemicals. The facility is currently performing long-term monitoring and maintenance activities at the site under a department-issued Missouri Hazardous Waste Management Facility Part I Permit and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-issued Hazardous and Solid Waste Amendments Part II Permit. These permits required Euticals/AMRI to conduct corrective-action activities and implement the final remedy.

On Dec. 20, 2019, Euticals/AMRI submitted a permit application to the department to renew and update the company’s existing hazardous waste permit. After a thorough technical review of the permit applications, the department prepared a draft Part I Permit for the facility. The draft permit proposes to require Euticals/AMRI to continue conducting corrective-action activities and implementing the final remedy. The final remedy includes enhanced institutional controls, enhanced cap maintenance, containment/control and remediation of contaminated groundwater via pumping and treatment, and enhanced groundwater and stream monitoring.

EPA decided not to prepare a Part II Permit, since the agency has no site-specific conditions for the facility, beyond those contained in the draft Part I Permit, and Missouri is fully authorized for all permitting corrective action activities at the facility. According to Code of Federal Regulations 40 CFR 270.51(d), the existing Part II Permit will remain in effect until the department issues a new Part I Permit.

During the public comment period, anyone can request a public meeting or public hearing about the draft permit. For more information, contact Elnaz Siami-Irdemoosa of the department’s Waste Management Program at 573-751-7969 or 800-361-4827.

The draft Part I Permit and a fact sheet are available online at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/permits/notices.htm. Some supporting documents are not available on the department’s website due to their file size. The public can review and copy the documents listed above and other supporting documents at the Springfield-Greene County Library, The Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell in Springfield or at the department’s Elm Street Conference Center in Jefferson City. To review or obtain copies of the department’s files, please submit a Sunshine request at dnr.mo.gov/sunshinerequests.htm.

Comments on the draft permit are more helpful if they point out legal or technical issues or provide information that is not in the record. Please send written comments on the draft Part I Permit to Elnaz Siami-Irdemoosa, Ph.D., Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Waste Management Program, P.O. Box 176, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0176, or by email at elnaz.siami-irdemoosa@dnr.mo.gov.

You may call or write the department at any time to request to have your name placed on Euticals/AMRI facility mailing list. You will receive written notice from the department or Euticals/AMRI on any major permitting and cleanup activities at the facility.

For more information about the draft Part I Permit or to obtain a written copy of the draft permits for review, please contact Elnaz Siami-Irdemoosa by telephone at 573-751-7969. Hearing- and speech-impaired individuals may reach Siami-Irdemoosa through Relay Missouri at 800-735-2966.

###