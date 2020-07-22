Robert Bent Joins Landing Rock Cash Management as Vice President of Sales
Previous executive positions include Tyco International and BAE Systems, with Investment Committee responsibility, and Staff Director at the Federal Reserve.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Landing Rock Group LLC (“Landing Rock”), a subsidiary of Double Rock Corp., today announced that Robert Bent has joined Landing Rock as Vice President of Sales. “We’re very fortunate to be able to welcome Bob Bent to the Landing Rock team. Bob’s background is truly impressive and wide ranging, beginning with his years at the Federal Reserve, his time at corporations like Tyco International, and his years in private practice as an investment advisor, “ said Landing Rock president, Bruce Bent II. “Bob is a CFP, ChFC, and CLU, and will be focused on Landing Rock’s Insured Deposit Account. The IDA offers one convenient online account with up to $10 million in FDIC coverage, versus single banks offering $250,000 each. It is also currently offering an interest rate many times higher than the national average,” Bent II added.
Robert Bent said, “I’m looking forward to bringing my experience as a fiduciary for both large corporations and individual investors to Landing Rock’s customers. I know what it’s like to sit on an investment committee overseeing billions of dollars in retirement funds, and I know what it’s like to directly oversee the investments of small businesses and families as well. Both require personalized attention and care.”
Landing Rock Group LLC is an online cash management provider to financial advisors and their clients, as well as direct customers such as individuals, institutions, large corporations, small businesses, and non-profit organizations. Landing Rock is a subsidiary of Double Rock Corporation, a leading cash management, financial technologies, and intellectual property company providing some of the world's most innovative cash management and cash-related solutions to multiple industries. Potential customers are advised to read Landing Rock’s Terms and Conditions before investing.
