Middlesex Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

DATE/TIME: 07/21/2020 1753 hours

LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT  

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of a family fight in Williamstown, VT. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Valerie had violated her court ordered condition of release not to consume alcohol. Valerie was located at her residence and taken into police custody without incident. Valerie was transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing and later detoxed at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.

COURT DATE: 07/22/2020 1230 hours  

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex

paul.pennoyer@vermont.gov

802-229-9191

 

 

 

Middlesex Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release

