Middlesex Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
DATE/TIME: 07/21/2020 1753 hours
LOCATION: Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of a family fight in Williamstown, VT. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Valerie had violated her court ordered condition of release not to consume alcohol. Valerie was located at her residence and taken into police custody without incident. Valerie was transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing and later detoxed at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
COURT DATE: 07/22/2020 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached
Respectfully,
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Middlesex Barracks
1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex
802-229-9191