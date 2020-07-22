Middlesex Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of a family fight in Williamstown, VT. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Valerie had violated her court ordered condition of release not to consume alcohol. Valerie was located at her residence and taken into police custody without incident. Valerie was transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing and later detoxed at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.