Mental Health Watchdog Warns Against Psychotropic Drug Self-Care During Pandemic
“More Americans are turning to anti-anxiety and antidepressant medications as the coronavirus pandemic upends everyday life for many.” The Hill Published on Apr 16, 2020 By Alexandra Kelley
The Citizens Commission on Human Rights is a non-profit mental health watchdog dedicated to the eradication of abuses committed under the guise of mental health.
Patients have not been warned of the horrific withdrawal effects, a point that psychiatrist Allen Frances made in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in 2018.
The use of prescription drugs to treat mental health conditions increased more than 20% between mid-February and mid-March of this year.
Mental health is often branded as a suitable form of self-care; however, its providers and treatment modalities have been proven to be damaging. For example, parents wanting to help their children by bringing them to a psychiatrist or psychologist should be wary given an average of 6 to 10 percent of psychiatrists and psychologists have sexually abused their patients, including children as young as three.[1] Additionally, sexual crimes committed by psychiatrists are estimated at 37 times greater than rapes occurring in the general community.[2] Further, in a U.S. survey of psychiatrist-patient sex, 73 percent of psychiatrists who admitted they had sexual contact with their patients claimed it was committed in the name of "love" or "pleasure"; 19 percent said it was to "enhance the patient's self-esteem" or provide a "restitutive emotional experience for the patient," while others said it was merely a "judgment lapse."[3]
Aside from the high risk of sexual abuse, the mental health field is fraught with the prescribing of harmful psychotropic drugs. In fact, a study published in JAMA Psychiatry in July stated that the use of olanzapine, a common antipsychotic, is linked to brain damage in multiple areas. [4] Furthermore, antipsychotics carry dangerous side effects for children, such as:
● The risk of sudden death that is substantially higher in children. [4]
● Brain atrophy (shrinkage). [5]
But it is not just children who are at risk of dangerous psychiatric drugs. A report released by a pharmacy benefit management program, Express Scripts, revealed that “the use of prescription drugs to treat mental health conditions increased more than 20% between mid-February and mid-March”. Also, as reported in a story in the Philadelphia Inquirer, “during that same time frame, prescriptions for antianxiety medications rose 34%, while prescriptions for antidepressants increased by 18%” and “more than three-quarters of these were new prescriptions”. The article and the report also noted that “prior to the pandemic, prescriptions for antianxiety medications decreased 12% between 2015 and 2019”. [6,7]
CCHR encourages anyone who is being advised that they or a loved one should take psychiatric drugs to demand a “differential diagnosis” where the doctor obtains a thorough history and conducts a complete physical exam, ruling out all the possible problems that might cause a set of symptoms and explains any possible side effects of the recommended treatments.
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969. For more information please visit www.cchrflorida.org.
