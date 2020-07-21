Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Update US Route 2 Marshfield

In regards to the commercial motor vehicle accident yesterday in Marshfield, US route 2 is now open in both directions.    There will be emergency crews on scene continuing to mitigate the situation but it should not affect the flow of traffic.

 

 

 

