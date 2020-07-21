St Johnsbury/ Motor Vehicle Collision
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A403637
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jason Schlesinger
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/21/20 / 0745 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 15
TOWN: Walden
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Junction VT RTE 215
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Good
ROAD CONDITIONS: Good
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Dawn Hill
AGE: 46 years
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardxick, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial
INJURIES: Severe
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) DHMC
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Tanya Obrien
AGE: 38 years
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Highlander
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Substantial
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) NVRH
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 7/21/20 at approximately 0745 hours Troopers from the St Johnsbury Barracks, along with Walden and Danville Fire and CALEX ambulance responded to a two vehicle "head on" collision on Vermont Route 15 in Walden. Fire and EMS crews had to extract Dawn Hill from her vehicle. Hill was transferred to DHMC via DHART from the scene with serious injuries. Obrien was transported to NVRH with minor injuries. Both vehicles sustained substantial damage as a result of the collision. Evidence at the scene and witness statements at this time show Hill had crossed the center line. Members of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene as well. This crash remains under investigation.
Trooper Jason Schlesinger
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)748-3111