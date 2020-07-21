Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,859 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury/ Motor Vehicle Collision

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  20A403637                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jason Schlesinger

STATION: St Johnsbury                              

CONTACT#: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/21/20 / 0745 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 15

TOWN: Walden

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Junction VT RTE 215

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER:         Good

ROAD CONDITIONS: Good

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dawn Hill

AGE:  46 years   

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardxick, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial

INJURIES: Severe

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) DHMC

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Tanya Obrien

AGE: 38 years 

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Highlander

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Substantial

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) NVRH

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 7/21/20 at approximately 0745 hours Troopers from the St Johnsbury Barracks, along with Walden and Danville Fire and CALEX ambulance responded to a two vehicle "head on" collision on Vermont Route 15 in Walden. Fire and EMS crews had to extract Dawn Hill from her vehicle. Hill was transferred to DHMC via DHART from the scene with serious injuries. Obrien was transported to NVRH with minor injuries. Both vehicles sustained substantial damage as a result of the collision. Evidence at the scene and witness statements at this time show Hill had crossed the center line. Members of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene as well. This crash remains under investigation.

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Jason Schlesinger

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

 

You just read:

St Johnsbury/ Motor Vehicle Collision

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.