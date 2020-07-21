St Johnsbury/ Motor Vehicle Collision

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A403637

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jason Schlesinger

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/21/20 / 0745 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 15

TOWN: Walden

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Junction VT RTE 215

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Good

ROAD CONDITIONS: Good

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dawn Hill

AGE: 46 years

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardxick, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial

INJURIES: Severe

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) DHMC

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Tanya Obrien

AGE: 38 years

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Highlander

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Substantial

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) NVRH

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 7/21/20 at approximately 0745 hours Troopers from the St Johnsbury Barracks, along with Walden and Danville Fire and CALEX ambulance responded to a two vehicle "head on" collision on Vermont Route 15 in Walden. Fire and EMS crews had to extract Dawn Hill from her vehicle. Hill was transferred to DHMC via DHART from the scene with serious injuries. Obrien was transported to NVRH with minor injuries. Both vehicles sustained substantial damage as a result of the collision. Evidence at the scene and witness statements at this time show Hill had crossed the center line. Members of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene as well. This crash remains under investigation.

Trooper Jason Schlesinger

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111