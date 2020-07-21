Joseph McCormick, takes over Vanguard Capital Equities as the new Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer

McCormick is taking on the Vanguard. Experience infusions to build on the Quantum Leap philosophy. Full power blast foreword.

DALLAS – FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanguard Capital Equates today announced Joseph (Joe) McCormick, has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, at the Vanguard. Joe will report to Czes’ Zalech, President and the Chairman of the Vanguard Capital Equities.

"Joe is a long seasoned and trusted industrial leader (30+ years) who has consistently and successfully executed plans and delivered results. He is superbly qualified to drive strategic execution and holds the accountability within Vanguard frameworks, with a laser-focus attention on execution excellence," said Czes’ Zalech, the President and the Chairman, of the Vanguard. "We have tremendous confidence in Joe's capability to lead Vanguard's with the global-class innovation drive with industry-leading operational practices to lead the next-up level of Vanguard's targeted markets with his leadership."

Effective immediately, Joe is assuming responsibilities for strategic planning, market expansion, improve the cash and assets capitalization systems, and improvements of the capital structure of the organization. Joe, will be responsible for the integration of the subsidiaries and new companies that Vanguard will acquire, structuring the company financially, and executing of operational focus on the strategic plans of the company.

"Under Joe’s leadership, Vanguard's strategy will become a very compelling philosophy, said Zalech, the president and the chairman. "We are incredibly content to have Joe taking the lead of the company to next level of the profitability performance."

Prior to this appointment, Joe held leadership positions in several different industries including; aerospace, automotive, industrial products, industrial packaging, and hardware/software products for utilities. As CEO of Conner Industries, Joe led the company to acquire two additional companies that led to geographic and market expansion of Conner Industries.

Prior to Conner, Joe successfully led the operations of several divisions of Sensus. While President of Sensus’ Global Automotive Division, Joe led the turnaround and divesture of North America business. As EVP of Sensus’ Global Gas Business, Joe strategically led a team to modify products to penetrate new markets and led an acquisition that expanded the businesses product portfolio. Other roles at Sensus included, VP of North America Operations, COO of Conservation Solutions Division, VP Operations of Sensus Manufacturing Shanghai Ltd., Business Unit Manager, and VP of Operations at Sensus-Smith-Blair. Prior to Sensus, Joe held various manufacturing/operational roles at Boeing Commercial Airplanes. He holds a B.S. degree from Emporia State University in Kansas and an MSBA degree from Texas A&M University-Texarkana.

Joe is leading the company operations out of the DFW Metroplex office.

