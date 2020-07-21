Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Plan for weekday lane closures, delays on I-94 Sauk Centre to Albany (July 21, 2020)

July 29 through September 3

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Those who travel on Interstate 94 between Highway 71 in Sauk Centre and Highway 238 in Albany will encounter work crews, heavy equipment, slow traffic and delays while segments of the road are reduced to a single lane beginning Wednesday, July 29.

The lane closures will occur from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.  All lanes to reopen by September 3. The schedule is based on good weather conditions.

The closures are needed while crews repair 16 miles of road surface on I-94.

Drivers approaching the work zone should slow down, be prepared to stop and move over to give crews room to safely complete their work.

For more information visit the web at mndot.gov/d3/i94 or contact Chad Balfanz, MnDOT maintenance project manager, at chad.belfanz@state.mn.us or 320-293-9427.

For real-time travel information on I-94, visit 511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.

# # #

