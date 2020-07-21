Osceola county commissioner arrested for false personation

For Immediate Release July 20, 2020

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announce the arrest of Fred Wilbur Hawkins, 53, of 6427 Shoreline Drive, Saint Cloud, for one count of false personation. Hawkins turned himself into the Osceola County Sheriff's Office earlier tonight. He is an Osceola County commissioner.

On November 7, 2019, Hawkins attempted to gain access to an election of the Turnberry Reserve Homeowner’s Association (HOA), of which he was not a member. When a security guard prevented him from entering the room, he flashed sheriff’s office credentials, claiming that he was with the sheriff’s office and threatening her with arrest.

Hawkins is a Special Deputy with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, an honorary title, but he does not have arrest powers, nor has he ever been certified as a law enforcement officer in the State of Florida. No one from the sheriff’s office requested him to take any action as a Special Deputy at the HOA election.

Hawkins was booked into the Osceola County Jail on $1000 bond. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, Ninth Judicial Circuit.

