Limited Summer Edition: ‘BREADISTA – bake like a pro’ offers bread baking kits for German and European bread treats
The BBQ season is open and you cannot miss some classic bread pairings - don’t buy it, make your own homemade bread!LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the start of BREADISTA in early 2020 the food startup released monthly bread baking boxes and single bread baking mixes for several traditional German breads and rolls. With over 3,000 different types of bread in Germany there is much more ready to come.
In addition to the previous baking kits, a Summer Edition is now also available. The woman owned company offers a set of three baking kits for BBQ breads. These are real classics like Italian Ciabatta, French Fougasse and of course some multigrain soft burger buns. Each baking kit comes with pre-measured high quality ingredients in a reusable food container and a pictured instructions card to guide everyone to perfect results.
If you don’t want to fire up your grill, just grab a glass of wine and enjoy these scrumptious Ciabatta and Fougasse plain as is. These BBQ breads also go well with delicious cheese boards for a fantastic starter.
The unique BREADISTA bread baking boxes and single baking kits are available within the US and all come with free shipping. All sets of bread baking kits and previous monthly boxes ship usually within days. The current baking box is always published on the 5th of a new month. And because giving back is a cornerstone of the company's philosophy, a meal is donated to Feeding America for each monthly box.
For those who do not want to miss a new bread baking box or want to gift a loved one, there is also a subscription available for 3 and 6 month. Joining the BREADISTA community helps to improve your bread baking skills. For home bakers and bread lovers who like to bake traditional bread from scratch.
For more information please visit www.bakingsubscriptionbox.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn for product and brand news.
