Douglas County Adult Drug Court Graduates 13

The Douglas County Adult Drug Court celebrated a graduation in Omaha on June 24, 2020, at the Douglas County Courthouse. For the 13 graduates, the ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive mental health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability. Presiding Adult Drug Court Judges Thomas A. Otepka, Gary B. Randall, Leigh Ann Retelsdorf, and Gregory M. Schatz hosted the ceremony.

Teresa Bunjer, Douglas County Drug Court Coordinator, is very proud of the 13 graduates and pointed out some interesting statistics surrounding them. The average length of sobriety on graduation day was 859 days clean. There are a total of 14 children who now have drug free parents in their lives. All 13 graduates are employed full-time and have consistently been employed for one year and nine months. Of the graduates, four are in management/supervisory positions, two own their own business, two are in school pursuing a Bachelor's and Associate's Degree respectively, and one has applied to pursue a Master's Degree. Prior to Drug Court, the average number of times they had been to jail was nine, however, since being involved in the program, the last time any of them had entered Douglas County Correctional for any reason was one year and nine months.

Adult Drug Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders which utilizes a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to achieve a reduction in recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court’s goal is to protect public safety and increase the participant’s likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

