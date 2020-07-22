Dr. Mask joins Gibson Dental Care
Dr. Reed Mask is the new dentist in town at Gibson Dental Care in Lancaster, PALANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Reed Mask has joined Gibson Dental Care in Lancaster, PA. Dr. Mask has 19 years as a general dentist, most recently caring for patients in Elizabethtown, PA. This news comes after Dr. Steven Gibson announced his retirement from Gibson Dental Care, stating “I will be leaving my practice in the capable hands of Dr. F. Reed Mask and the rest of the Gibson Dental Care team. I am excited that he will have the opportunity to serve you at Gibson Dental Care. Dr. Mask is a highly skilled dentist, who has my complete confidence in taking over your dental care.”
Dr. Mask was born and raised in Jackson, Mississippi. His education has taken him from The University of Mississippi to The University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine to St. Mary's, Pennsylvania and lastly to Lancaster county. He then gained almost twenty years of experience practicing in Pennsylvania. He is overjoyed to be joining the community of East Petersburg and looks forward to serving the residents of Lancaster County.
Outside of the office, Dr. Mask enjoys spending time with his wife and children, golfing, following college sports, and cooking. He particularly loves rooting for his Alma Mater; The University of Mississippi. His entire family thoroughly enjoys living in Lancaster county and exploring the Susquehanna River region.
For more information, you can visit Gibson Dental Care in East Petersburg, PA or by calling their office at 717.569.0454.
