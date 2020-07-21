Makoshika State Park to host several programs

Recreation News - Region 7

Tue Jul 21 10:28:00 MDT 2020

Glendive – Makoshika State Park near Glendive will host a trio of interesting educational programs the week of July 20.

On Thursday, July 23, Makoshika’s Youth Program will host “Charting Diversity” from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Children ages 7-13 are invited to join park staff to explore life on Earth and discover how plants and animals are adapted for survival. This activity provides a basis for understanding why there are so many different species, and for valuing biodiversity.

The youth program is free, and participants should meet outside the park’s visitor center at 1301 Snyder Ave. in Glendive. Due to social distancing requirements, the park will hold the entire program outside. Water, sunscreen and hats are recommended. Inclement weather will cancel the program.

On July 24, Makoshika’s Campfire Program will host “Skins, Scats and Skulls” at 7 p.m. in the Makoshika State Park Hiatt Amphitheater. Discover the animals, small and large, that call Makoshika State Park their home. Join Makoshika’s Park Ranger Maribeth Ault as she shows and explains hides, skulls and, yes, even poop, from bobcats, deer, rabbits and more! Learn the significance and importance of certain features seen on these animals and stick around to touch skins and skulls. This program is free and open to the public.

On July 25, Makoshika will host a program, “Enhance Bow and Arrow.” Join Billy Maxwell at 7 p.m. at the outdoor Hiatt Amphitheater as he teaches the history behind the bow and arrow. Learn how this tool was advantageous to the Lakota Tribe from native Don Price, in Lakota language with translation by Billy Maxwell.

Maxwell has a bachelor of arts in history from the University of Montana. Among his various experiences, he has been a backcountry mule packer in the Bridger-Teton Wilderness area and a researcher/interpreter at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Great Falls.

COVID-19 Visitors to these events must keep in mind Gov. Steve Bullock’s directives on face coverings and social distancing. Face coverings are always encouraged, and if proper social distancing of at least six feet is not possible or not observed face coverings will be required. This rule applies to everyone over the age of 5. Additionally, if you’re feeling ill, please do not attend this event. For more information on COVID-19 please visit the website: covid19.mt.gov.

Where: Makoshika State Park, 1301 Snyder Avenue, Glendive, MT.

http://stateparks.mt.gov/makoshika/

Makoshika, the name of which is a variant spelling of a Lakota phrase meaning “bad earth,” is Montana’s largest state park, encompassing 11,583 acres. Known for its pine- and juniper-studded badland formations, Makoshika also houses the fossil remains of such dinosaurs as Tyrannosaurus Rex and Triceratops.