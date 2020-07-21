Peregrine Energy Partners announces purchase of producing royalties in Kern County, CA
Quick and reliable process helps local church turn a profit on royalty interestsDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peregrine Energy Partners has agreed to acquire producing royalty interests in Kern County, CA from Saint John’s Lutheran Church in Sacramento, CA.
The purchase comes at a time when the future of the economy is uncertain and charitable donations are down in the US. However, through Peregrine’s efficient and trusted evaluation to close process, Peregrine and Saint John’s Lutheran Church were able to come to an agreement that in turn provides immediate cash flow to supplement during the current state of the economy.
“Most people find the uncertainty in the oil and gas market unappealing right now. Furthermore, the energy production climate in California has many concerned, rightfully so,” said CJ Tibbs, Peregrine Founder. He continued to say, “Despite this we continue to believe long term in the domestic oil and gas market and will continue to acquire assets.”
Peregrine continues to work with landowners in most major basins across the U.S., adding value through their experience and transparency. “By focusing our efforts to deliver relevant and detailed information to our clients regarding their minerals, we provide fact-based data that helps to improve their understanding of the asset in these challenging times,” said Managing Director Josh Prier.
To learn more or to obtain a valuation of your minerals, please reach out to either C.J. Tibbs at (214) 329-1432 or cj@peregrinelp.com or Josh Prier at (303) 256-6275 or josh@peregrinelp.com.
About Peregrine Energy Partners
Peregrine Energy Partners are private purchasers of oil and natural gas royalties with over 50 years of combined experience. Over the past 16 years, the company’s founders have enjoyed working with hundreds of mineral owners in 30 states across millions of acres. To learn more about Peregrine Energy Partners, please visit www.peregrinelp.com.
