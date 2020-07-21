Re: Middlesex Barracks / Commercial Motor Vehicle Crash / Marshfield

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 20A303050

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Isaac Merriam

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/20/2020 @ 0715 hours

STREET: US Route 2

TOWN: Marshfield, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Onion River Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Travis Gault

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodstock, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2000

VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth

VEHICLE MODEL: Tractor

TRAILER: 12,500-gal Propane

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Disabling

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On July 20th at approximately 0715 hours, Troopers responded to the area of US Route 2 and Onion River Road, in the Town of Marshfield, VT for a single commercial vehicle crash without injuries. Subsequent investigation revealed that Travis Gault was traveling east on US Route 2 when he lost control of his tractor-trailer unit and crashed. The collision occurred on a corner of the roadway and it resulted in the separation of a fuel trailer (propane).

The propane trailer, loaded with approximately 12,500 gallons, came to uncontrolled rest in the Winooski River. Several local area fire departments along with the Vermont State HAZMAT Team, Vermont Fish and Wildlife, Washington County Sheriff's Department, Agency of Transportation, Green Mountain Power and the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles responded to the scene. Each agency provided a critical element to ensuring the overall safety of the operator (Gault), the first responders, neighboring residents, and the environment. The propane tanker was quickly stabilized by first responders and had minimal environmental impact.

Crews off-loaded propane from the trailer that afternoon and the remaining fuel is being burnt (flared) to mitigate the hazard. The trailer will be removed from the Winooski River when it no longer poses a hazard to first responders on July 21st.

There were no injuries in this crash and the primary cause of this crash is still under investigation. Speed and/or defective equipment are in question.

Trooper Isaac Merriam

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

(802)229-2648 (Fax)