Podcast: Cowboy Smart Money – Ep. 8 “Spending and Saving in the Era of COVID 19”

It’s no stretch to say that the coronavirus crisis has challenged all of us mentally and financially. It has changed the way we spend, save, and invest. Glenn Lyons shares helpful tips on how to spend and save during the era of COVID-19.

If you need assistance during this time, please contact the Service Member, Family, Employer, Readiness Support Team’s 24/7 line at 1-800-635-4917 or visit: https://www.wyomilitary.wyo.gov/families-and-employers/financial-resources/

Cowboy Smart Money is a podcast provided to enhance the financial strength and resilience of Service Members in the State of Wyoming. Glenn Lyons,

CLU, ChFC, is a personal financial counselor to service members in Wyoming. He is available for an individual confidential, and no-cost appointment either in person or by phone or skype. Contact Glenn at 307-772-3562, WyomingFinancialCounselor@gmail.com, or visit Wyoming Military Department of Financial Resources.

